Dull laneway springs to life in Queanbeyan

A project to transform a dreary Queanbeyan laneway into a bright art space has been completed.

The revitalised Blacksmiths Lane – in the city’s CBD – was officially unveiled today (October 28) and features large scale murals, an illuminated art wall, and hand forged signs.

The design of the artwork centres around the blacksmiths and wheelwrights who used to work in Monaro Street as early as 1877.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall said members of the Fowlie family – a name is synonymous with blacksmithing and forging in Queanbeyan – were consulted during the design stages of the project.

“As blacksmiths at the start of the 1900s, the Fowlie’s would have forged steel for cartwheels, sulky springs and the like, and later moving into the manufacture of springs for early model motor vehicles,” said Overall.

“The input the Fowlie family have given enhances the authenticity of the completed project.”

The project is part of Queanbeyan-Palerang Regional Council’s (QPRC) “Monaro Lanes” project and was funded by the NSW government.