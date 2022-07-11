Duo arrested for alleged pharmacy robbery

A MAN and woman are in custody after an aggravated robbery at an O’Connor pharmacy where it is alleged they stole prescription medications and cash before fleeing in a stolen vehicle.

About 10.45pm Sunday (July 10), police received a report of two people in the pharmacy with a syringe, nail gun and hammer demanding cash and prescription medications.

As police arrived at the scene, two people fled in a stolen Toyota Hilux.

The Hilux was located about 11pm by members of the Territory Targeting Team. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle in Campbell before it was driven away erratically at high speed.

A short time later, police successfully deployed stop sticks on the Monaro Highway which brought the vehicle to a safe stop, and a 32-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were arrested.

The male driver allegedly tested positive to a prescribed drug.

The duo is expected to appear in the ACT Magistrates Court today. The man will face charges including aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, possessing an offensive weapon with intent, failing to stop for police, disqualified driving, drug driving, and riding/driving a motor vehicle without consent.

The woman will answer to charges of aggravated robbery with an offensive weapon, ride/drive a motor vehicle without consent and possessing an offensive weapon with intent.