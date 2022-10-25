Earthquakes shake the Snowies

TWO minor magnitude earthquakes have been felt overnight in the Snowy Mountains region.
The first quake struck at Avonside about 11km east of Jindabyne around 9.25pm last night and was recorded at a magnitude of 2.6.
The second struck around 10.32pm and measured 2.5 magnitude.
According to Geoscience Australia, 158 people felt the earthquake, and it was felt as far away as Cooma.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply