Eisteddfod alive with the sound of…. pianos!

THE 2022 piano section of the Australian National Eisteddfod has attracted a record of more than 400 entrants from the Canberra region, Melbourne and Brisbane. Piano Eisteddfod, Main Hall, Ainslie Arts Centre, Elouera Street, Braddon, Thursday, August 25 to Sunday, August 28. The highlight will be the Open competition on August 28, with eight performers from all over Australia competing for a first prize of $2000.

CANBERRA Youth Theatre’s recently announced Emerging Playwright Commission is now open to submissions by emerging playwrights keen to create a new full-length work that brings the voices and stories of youth to the stage. Applications to canberrayouththeatre.com.au close on September 11.

THE ANU School of Music is hosting the Margaret Smiles Associate Musician Prize for Pianists 2022 Finals in the Larry Sitsky Recital Room, 6.30pm, on Thursday, August 25, open to the public.

BANNED in Hong Kong, the documentary film, “Revolution of Our Times”, by director Kiwi Chow captures the intensity of Hong Kong’s Street protests in 2019-20. Screening and Q&A discussion with Joyce Nip and democracy activist Ted Chi-Fung Hui. RSSS Auditorium, 146 Ellery Crescent, ANU, 2pm-5.30pm, August 27.

IN “Precipice 2022” dance/theatre improvisers will perform with musos Richard Johnson and Rhys Butler. QL2 Theatre Gorman Arts Centre, 7pm, August 26, 7pm and 9pm, August 27 and 4.30pm, August 28.

The galleries:

CANBERRA Glassworks will host the biennial FUSE Glass Prize as it tours from SA to Canberra and Sydney, coinciding with the UN International Year of Glass in 2022. Opens at the Glassworks, Kingston, August 24.

PAINTER Tim Hardy is holding a retrospective of his drawings under the title “Nothing More Delightful”. Strathnairn Arts, August 24 -September 8.

IN “Uwu Kms, artist Kat Doves examines systems of communication especially in light of the pandemic. Canberra Contemporary Art Space, Manuka, August 26-September 4.