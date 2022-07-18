Elise’s playful music for a cold afternoon

Jazz / “Elise Walsh – Bella Groove”. At Smith’s Alternative, July 17. Reviewed by JOSH DAFFERN.

THOUGH the weather outside was frightful, Elise Walsh and her band’s cozy tunes were so delightful.

Singer, songwriter and flautist Elise Walsh marked her return to Smith’s Alternative with a collection of fun and jazzy original tunes. Accompanied by a band of excellent Canberra jazz musicians, the playful music was the perfect way to spend a cold, winter afternoon.

Walsh’s compilation of new original music provided a charming playground for both the musicians and the audience to enjoy. The opening tune, “Running to the Sea”, was a light, bossa-influenced number that, true to its name, captured the experience of a day at the beach.

The band’s two sets were full of energetic and groovy tunes, such as “Get Movin”, another of Walsh’s originals. The rest of the band, consisting of Ben Marston (trumpet), John Black (keyboard), Somesh Putcha (drums), Chris Pound (bass) and Matt Lustri (guitar), further injected a burst of energy to these tunes with their gripping grooves and swinging solos.

A particular highlight of the second set was another original composition by Walsh, entitled “The Chorus”. Inspired by the recent floods in eastern Australia, the tune was built from the sound of frogs chirping in the bush and constructed a smooth, ambient and groovy vibe drawing from the sounds of the natural environment.

On a journey through various styles and grooves, from funk and blues to pop and jazz, Walsh and her band were able to create a fun and relaxed vibe. Walsh’s new original compositions, brought to life by a group of skilled musicians, were engaging and lively. In this cozy and fun concert, Elise Walsh’s music was a lovely cure to any winter blues.