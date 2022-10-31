Emma steps down as ACTCOSS boss

ACT Council of Social Service (ACTCOSS) CEO, Dr Emma Campbell, is stepping down after more than two years in the role.

Dr Campbell, who will leave the position early next year, said she’s proud of the achievements of ACTCOSS but there’s still more to do.

“The ACT still has over 38,000 people living in poverty, including 9000 children,” she said

“Many other Canberrans face disadvantage, discrimination and vulnerability not least Aboriginal and/or Torres Strait Islander peoples.

“Our governments need to raise the rate of income support and fix our housing crisis and we need to challenge the systems that perpetuate inequality and unfairness.”

ACTCOSS Chair Jeremy Halcrow said the organisation had been strengthened under Dr Campbell’ leadership.

“Under her leadership ACTCOSS has strengthened the organisation’s role as the peak body representing the ACT’s community sector and as an advocate for social justice,” he said.

“I want to thank Emma for her leadership of the sector through the uncertainties of COVID and for helping to keep the ACT government accountable, engaged and focused on the challenges facing our fellow citizens who experience hardship, are vulnerable, marginalised, or otherwise voiceless.”