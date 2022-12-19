Endangered grasshopper rediscovered by Scouts

THE endangered Key’s matchstick grasshopper has been rediscovered by Scouts ACT in Namadgi National Park.

The sighting – only the second on record – was reported by the Brindabella Venturer Unit, part of Scouts ACT, while undertaking monthly water sampling at Hospital Creek in Namadgi.

Key’s matchstick grasshopper (Keyacris scurra) is a species that is found in the ACT and NSW.

The grasshopper is endangered because of its limited distribution, making this sighting a “significant contribution” to its conservation.

The grasshopper was spotted by Venturer leader Hannah Zurcher, with the sighting confirmed by Dr Roger Farrow, insect and plant ecologist with National Parks and Wildlife Service NSW.