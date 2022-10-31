Ex-cop steps up to political beat

FORMER Australian Federal Police Sergeant Jason Taylor will run as a candidate for the Belco Party at the 2024 ACT election.

Taylor, 40, – who is running in the seat of Yerrabi – spent 14 years in the AFP rising to the rank of detective sergeant.

His career was cut short by an incident in Gungahlin in January 2020, when he was attacked while responding to a brawl near a shopping centre.

Taylor said the ACT government’s poor record on law and order was the main motivation for his decision to run.

“While my career as a police officer didn’t end the way I wanted it to, I have never lost the drive to make my community a better and safer place. I see serving in the Legislative Assembly as allowing me to fulfil this drive in a meaningful way,” Taylor said.

Taylor said the government must strengthen and review its sentencing legislation which is “skewed towards the rights of criminals rather than the rights of victims”.

“It’s one thing to call out the government’s inadequacies from the sidelines, but I believe I can be far more effective by taking a strong stand within the Assembly itself,” he said.