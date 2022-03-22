Expect smoke from prescribed burns across Canberra

SMOKE may be visible when prescribed burns take place in Canberra’s north and south today (March 22).
Subject to weather, a four ha burn at Blackies Hill – west of Denman Prospect – will be conducted to reduce the risk of fire.
The one ha ecological burn – that began yesterday – at Mulanggari Grassland Nature Reserve near Franklin, should also continue today.
Fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation.
Temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across Canberra.
