Expect smoke from prescribed burns across Canberra

SMOKE may be visible when prescribed burns take place in Canberra’s north and south today (March 22).

Subject to weather, a four ha burn at Blackies Hill – west of Denman Prospect – will be conducted to reduce the risk of fire.

The one ha ecological burn – that began yesterday – at Mulanggari Grassland Nature Reserve near Franklin, should also continue today.

Fire managers will conduct and oversee the burning operation.

Temporary smoke cover is possible and may be visible across Canberra.