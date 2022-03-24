Extra funding targets winter covid challenge

THE ACT government is injecting $105.3 million into public health initiatives in preparation for an expected increase in COVID-19 cases this winter, as part of its mid-year budget review.

Released today, (March 24) the mid-year budget review reveals the government’s response to the pandemic has increased expenditure by $375.8 million over four years.

Chief Minister and Treasurer Andrew Barr said: “The pandemic isn’t over and the government will continue to support our unprecedented public health response as well as our economic recovery plan.

“We are cautiously optimistic about the ACTs economic prospects in the coming years and are putting in place the plans and programs that will take advantage of the economic opportunities of the future.”

The budget review will add another $185.8 million to the territory’s infrastructure spend, taking the territory’s investment program to $6.6 billion over five years. Projects included in the program are local school upgrades, and funding to commission the Canberra Hospital expansion.

The review indicated that total revenue in the territory is $855.8 million higher over four years, than was forecast in the October budget, with ACT budget’s bottom line $475 million better off than expected over the next four years.