Face-fit image shows Watson assault offender

POLICE have released a face-fit image of a man believed to be involved in an assault in Watson earlier this month.
In the early hours of March 12, police say a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by a man, unknown to her, while walking along Antill Street in Watson.
After the assault, the man left the area driving a white Volkswagen Caddy van.
The alleged offender is described as being 20-30 years old, about 170cm tall, with dark hair, dark eyes and of slim build.
Police are seeking assistance to identify the man depicted in the face-fit.
Anyone who can identify the man, who saw the white van or who may have witnessed the incident, should contact police on 1800 333000.
