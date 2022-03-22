Face-fit image shows Watson assault offender

POLICE have released a face-fit image of a man believed to be involved in an assault in Watson earlier this month.

In the early hours of March 12, police say a 20-year-old woman was assaulted by a man, unknown to her, while walking along Antill Street in Watson.

After the assault, the man left the area driving a white Volkswagen Caddy van.

The alleged offender is described as being 20-30 years old, about 170cm tall, with dark hair, dark eyes and of slim build.

Police are seeking assistance to identify the man depicted in the face-fit.

Anyone who can identify the man, who saw the white van or who may have witnessed the incident, should contact police on 1800 333000.