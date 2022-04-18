Fall out when White Pearl ad goes viral

It’s Tuesday and time for another “Arts in the City” with arts editor HELEN MUSA.

ANCHULI Felicia King’s hit satire “White Pearl” documents the fall-out at Singaporean-based cosmetics start-up Clearday after a racist ad for the company’s skin-whitening cream White Pearl goes viral. Directed by Priscilla Jackman for Sydney Theatre Company, it’s at The Playhouse, April 27-30. Book at canberratheatrecentre.com.au or 6275 2700.

IN Hannie Rayson’s classic play, “Hotel Sorrento”, three sisters are reunited after 10 years living in different worlds. Directed by Alexandra Pelvin, it runs at Canberra Rep Theatre from April 28 (preview) to May 14. Book at canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.

ON the Anzac weekend, Sing Australia and the Eastlake Group will present an afternoon of nostalgic war era songs as a fundraiser for Gungahlin RSL sub-branch. A highlight will be a solo from Linus Lee Hanul on keyboard. Eastlake Gungahlin Club, 4pm, Sunday, April 24. Book at 6147 5511.

JACQUI Richards, Tan Losanno, Trish Hurley and Sarah Stewart will stage an encore of “The Women’s Room”, seen at the Canberra Comedy Festival. They describe themselves as older women talking about issues that impact upon women. Thursday, April 28, book at canberracomedyfestival.com.au

AUSDANCE ACT’s 2022 Australian Dance Week celebrations kick off on Friday, April 29, to coincide with International Dance Day, running until May 8, with studio sessions, free classes, workshops and activities for all ages. Details at ausdanceact.org.au

UNESCO’s International Jazz Day draws public attention to jazz and its heritage. Spectrum, part of the Canberra City Band, say they’re proud to be playing the first notes to be heard globally at 10.30am on April 30, in a Jazz Day brunch at the Murranji Theatre, Hawker College, from 9.30am. Book at stagecenta.com

THE 2022 Spanish Film Festival features famous faces, including Penélope Cruz, Antonio Banderas, Oscar Martínez, Paco León and Blanca Portillo in 34 films from Spain, across Latin America, Australia and the US. Palace Electric from April 20 to May 15. Book at spanishfilmfestival.com

QUEANBEYAN-Palerang Regional Council is again partnering with the Bendigo Bank’s Braidwood and Bungendore community branches to bring $12,000 in prizes to artists in its local government area. Works can be registered at qprc.nsw.gov.au until April 27.