Falsone to head up Contemporary Art Space

AFTER a comprehensive search, Canberra Contemporary Art Space has announced that Janice Falsone will succeed David Broker as director of this important visual arts space.

Although it was widely expected that the appointment would come from interstate, the appointment will be popular in local circles, where Falsone is a well-known mover and shaker.

A graduate of Queensland College of the Arts at Griffith University, Falsone exhibited photography under her maiden name, Janice Kuczkowski, then served at the arts advocacy organisation, Queensland Arts Workers Alliance before relocating to Canberra.

In 2010 and 2011 she managed CCAS’ contribution to “JUMP”, a national mentoring program funded by the Australia Council, later working as gallery manager at Australian National Capital Artists in Dickson.

She was curator of “Blaze 7” at ANCA in 2013 and in the same year co-ordinated a series of professional development programs, “Behind the Scenes”, a collaboration between Contemporary Art Space /Craft ACT Craft + Design Centre designed to assist artists in developing sustainable careers.

She became director of PhotoAccess and manager of Manuka Arts Centre at before taking time off to raise a young family.

Chair of CCAS Amanda Biggs noted that Falsone’s strong arts management skills and experience, her long-standing familiarity with CCAS and the challenging environment in which it operates along with a deep alignment of values, meant that she could offer stability and innovation.

Falsone will take up her role in late March, just before Broker’s retirement.