Family, carers worried about missing Jeffrey

JEFFREY Friday, 17, has not been seen or heard from since last Friday (December 2), leaving his family and carers worried for his welfare.

Jeffrey was last seen in Ngunnawal, but is known to frequent Garema Place, including near the carousel.

His family and carers say it is concerning for Jeffrey to not have been in contact for this length of time.

He is described by police as being of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander appearance, about 175cm (5’9″) tall, with short black hair, hazel eyes, and of a slim build.

Anyone with information should call 131444.