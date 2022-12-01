Family seek ‘justice’ as police revisit unsolved death

This story contains an image of a First Nations person who is deceased.

POLICE are issuing a renewed call for information surrounding the 2019 disappearance and death of 40-year-old Nathan Booth.

Today (December 1) marks three years since Nathan’s remains were discovered in the Murrumbidgee River, and his family are anxious to know how it was that he died.

In a statement, Nathan’s family said he deserves justice, “our family deserves justice. We will not stop searching for answers. Nathan was a loving father, son, brother, uncle, cousin and pop. Nathan’s life was tragically cut short, and his family is left with heartbreak and frustration as many questions remain unanswered.”

Police say he had previously been reported missing, and was last seen by his family in June, 2019.

The police investigation has not yet determined whether Nathan died as a result of events that occurred before or after he entered the water.

A coronial hearing is expected to be held in the first half of 2023.

Police would like to speak to anyone who saw Nathan, who knew of his movements or state of mind, or who visited the Murrumbidgee River been Red Rocks Gorge and Kambah Pool Recreation Area between to contact police if they have any video or photos, including those taken by action cameras or drones, between June and December 2019.

Police are urging anyone with any piece of information, “no matter how small” to call 1800 333000.