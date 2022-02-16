Farmers Market to re-open after protest disruptions

The Capital Region Farmers Market will be back at EPIC on Saturday (February 19) following its cancellation due to the protest disruptions last week.

The decision was made to cancel last week’s Market due to anti-vaccine mandate protesters camping at the EPIC site, particularly in relation to safety concerns for customers and stallholders in attendance.

Capital Region Farmers Market manager Sarah Power said it was a devastating result for the farmers.

“It was a very challenging week last week, and the Market’s many stallholders are truly grateful for the incredible support of the Canberra community. They can’t wait to see all the friendly faces back this week,” she said.

“We are pleased that all your favourite farmers and producers are ready to go again this weekend, bringing Canberrans the best and freshest in local and region produce.”

Sarah would also like to remind customers that the Market will be closed next Saturday (February 26) for the Royal Canberra Show, “but we will be back and full to the brim with fresh produce on the first weekend in March,” she said.