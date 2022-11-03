Farrer house fire closes street

A HOUSE fire in Farrer closed Lambrigg Street in both directions this morning (November 3).
Emergency services attended the scene at 6.35am, but have since departed and the road is back open.
An emergency services spokesperson has confirmed there were no major injuries.
One person was assessed at the scene but did not require hospital treatment.
