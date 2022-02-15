Fire closes street in Fyshwick

A street in Fyshwick is closed due to a structure fire.
ACT Fire & Rescue are on the scene at the fire on Whyalla Street in Fyshwick.
Whyalla Street is closed and the community is asked to avoid the area.
