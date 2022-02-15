News location:

Canberra CityNews

Tuesday, February 15, 2022

Fire closes street in Fyshwick

A fire truck.

A street in Fyshwick is closed due to a structure fire.

ACT Fire & Rescue are on the scene at the fire on Whyalla Street in Fyshwick.

Whyalla Street is closed and the community is asked to avoid the area.

