Firearms stolen from gun safe in Googong

FIREARMS have been stolen after thieves forced open a gun safe while robbing a Googong home.

The firearms were taken after thieves got into the Beatty Place residence on April 19.

The burglary is one of four break enters – at homes and businesses across the region – that police are investigating.

In another incident, offenders stole money from an ATM after smashing their way into an EagleHawk hotel also on April 19.

The following day, thieves broke into a home on the Kings Highway near Bungendore and stole jewellery and collectables.

Police are also investigating a break and enter at a business on Wallace Street in Braidwood, believed to have occurred sometime between 9pm and midnight on April 20.

Police are urging members of the public, especially those in rural areas, to lock their homes and sheds.

Anyone with information about the incidents should contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.