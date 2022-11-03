News location:

First steps to lifting age of criminal responsibility

Shane Rattenbury.

The ACT government will next year move a bill to increase the age of criminal responsibility to 12, and then to 14 two years after that.

The two-stage approach was outlined in a position paper released today by ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury.

“In 2023, the ACT Government will move a single Bill to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 12, and then to 14 years within the 2 years after that,” said Rattenbury.

“This transition period allows the government to put in place the necessary range of social support services needed to support children who might otherwise enter the criminal justice system.

“This is a significant and complex change, being led by the ACT, and we will implement it thoughtfully and effectively.”

The ACT is the first jurisdiction in Australia to support raising the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years.

 

One Response to First steps to lifting age of criminal responsibility

Neil, of Queanbeyan says: November 3, 2022 at 5:18 pm

We know that this government will always favour criminals over law-abiding citizens. In the same way that nearly all sports are trying to get kids to start their sport at a younger age these days, this crime-friendly government wants to encourage young criminals. Remember that story a couple of days ago about “Boys aged 11, 12 and 13 arrested in Adelaide over alleged armed robbery and stolen car” (that was the actual heading in the ABC Online news story on November 1), those kids would be free to do it all again in Canberra. (They keep claiming that the ACT is leading the way, but that’s not a good thing when they always seem to be heading blindly towards a cliff. I have learnt to accept, however, that that’s what the wise people of Canberra want.)

Reply

