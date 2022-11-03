First steps to lifting age of criminal responsibility

The ACT government will next year move a bill to increase the age of criminal responsibility to 12, and then to 14 two years after that.

The two-stage approach was outlined in a position paper released today by ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury.

“In 2023, the ACT Government will move a single Bill to raise the minimum age of criminal responsibility to 12, and then to 14 years within the 2 years after that,” said Rattenbury.

“This transition period allows the government to put in place the necessary range of social support services needed to support children who might otherwise enter the criminal justice system.

“This is a significant and complex change, being led by the ACT, and we will implement it thoughtfully and effectively.”

The ACT is the first jurisdiction in Australia to support raising the age of criminal responsibility from 10 to 14 years.