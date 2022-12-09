Five deaths and covid cases still rising

THE ACT has recorded five new covid-related deaths, according to this week’s report from ACT Health, released today (December 9).

Three deaths were from this past week and two were included but from a previous reporting period.

A man in his 70s, a man in his 80s and a woman in her 80s are listed as the latest victims of COVID-19 in the weekly report.

The covid-related deaths of a man in his 60s and a man in his 80s occurred in a previous reporting period.

There were 2610 new cases of the virus recorded this week, 371 more cases than last week’s 2239.

Of the new cases, 870 were detected via PCR and 1740 via RAT.

The five reported deaths bring the total number of ACT deaths since the pandemic began in March 2020 to 135.

There are 58 active cases of COVID-19 in hospital, with three people in the intensive care unit but none require ventilation.

The ACT has recorded 218,698 total cases of the virus since March 2020.