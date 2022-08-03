Flood warning for Queanbeyan River

MINOR flood warnings have been issued along the Queanbeyan and Molonglo Rivers as the Bureau of Meteorology predicts up to 100mm of rain over the coming days.

Vigorous winds and heavy rainfall are expected to last until Friday, and with catchments already saturated and local dams full, NSW State Emergency Service (NSWSES) say flash flooding is a possibility.

Queanbeyan Deputy Unit Commander Brent Hunter said Oaks Estate crossing, Briars Sharrow Crossing and the Reschs Creek crossing are expected to close with the heavy rainfall.

“Minor flooding would also result in the closure of the Morisset Street low level crossing,” said commander Hunter.

Residents who may be impacted by flooding are advised to stay up to date and informed on the situation, keep their pets close by and secure move-able objects in backyards such as trampolines and barbecues.

“Flash flooding can pose a significant risk to life, and we urge everyone to not walk, ride or drive in floodwater,” said commander Hunter.

“Our members are volunteers who put themselves in harms way to rescue those who ignore the road closure signs and ignore the advice of emergency services.”

For emergency assistance during storms and floods, call NSWSES on 132 500.