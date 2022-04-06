Flood warning issued for Queanbeyan river

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for the Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers.
Heavy rain is has developed along the NSW South Coast due to the combination of a low pressure trough and an onshore airstream.
It is expected to increase and extend to the southeast of NSW today (April 7) and tomorrow (April 8).
The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) says minor flooding in the Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers may occur today or tomorrow.
People in areas that may be impacted by floods should:
- Consider collecting essential items in a waterproof bag, food, water, warm clothes, medications, valuables, important documents, toys for children
- Keep pets close by
- Clean up yards and secure moveable objects such as trampolines, BBQs and outdoor furniture
- Check on family, friends and neighbours
- Farmers and rural property owners should watch the river and be ready to move pumps, other equipment and livestock away from rising waters
For help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply