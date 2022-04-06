Flood warning issued for Queanbeyan river

A MINOR flood warning has been issued for the Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers.

Heavy rain is has developed along the NSW South Coast due to the combination of a low pressure trough and an onshore airstream.

It is expected to increase and extend to the southeast of NSW today (April 7) and tomorrow (April 8).

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) says minor flooding in the Queanbeyan and Molonglo rivers may occur today or tomorrow.

People in areas that may be impacted by floods should:

Consider collecting essential items in a waterproof bag, food, water, warm clothes, medications, valuables, important documents, toys for children

Keep pets close by

Clean up yards and secure moveable objects such as trampolines, BBQs and outdoor furniture

Check on family, friends and neighbours

Farmers and rural property owners should watch the river and be ready to move pumps, other equipment and livestock away from rising waters

For help in floods and storms, call the NSW SES on 132 500