News location:

Canberra CityNews

Subscribe
Support
Canberra Today 14°/17° | Friday, April 22, 2022 | Digital Edition | Crossword & Sudoku

Floriade back at Commonwealth Park

Flossie the dog at Floriade. Photo: Lily Pass.

FLORIADE will return again to Commonwealth Park this September.

This year, under the theme “Sounds of Spring”, Floriade will again be on display across Canberra’s town centres and suburbs but it’s star attraction – the  flower displays at Commonwealth Park – will be back again.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the capital for the event running from September 17 until October 16.

Some 300,000 bulbs and annuals are available for community groups to plant in garden beds at shops, churches or community centres.

For more information visit floriadeaustralia.com 

Who can be trusted?

In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.

If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.

Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.

Become a supporter

Thank you,

Ian Meikle, editor

Share this

Leave a Reply

Related Posts

Clare joins Pocock’s bid for Senate
News

Clare joins Pocock’s bid for Senate

Clare Doube, co-founder of proACT, Canberra’s local ‘Voices of’ movement has been named running mate for fellow independent David Pocock's Senate bid at the May 21 federal election. 

Top Stories

Follow us on Instagram @canberracitynews