Floriade back at Commonwealth Park

FLORIADE will return again to Commonwealth Park this September.

This year, under the theme “Sounds of Spring”, Floriade will again be on display across Canberra’s town centres and suburbs but it’s star attraction – the flower displays at Commonwealth Park – will be back again.

Thousands of visitors are expected to visit the capital for the event running from September 17 until October 16.

Some 300,000 bulbs and annuals are available for community groups to plant in garden beds at shops, churches or community centres.

For more information visit floriadeaustralia.com