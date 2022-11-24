Fossil joins ACT emblem

A trilobite fossil has been formally adopted as the ACT’s new fossil emblem.

Batocara mitchelli is from a group of marine anthropods that became extinct 250 million years ago.

It was chosen as the ACT’s fossil emblem after fetching more than 1100 public votes.

The Batocara mitchelli is commonly found as fragments, however a complete specimen was found while drilling the foundations of the Treasury building in the 1940s.

The fossil emblem joins the floral, faunal, and mammal emblems for the ACT: the Royal Bluebell, the Gang-gang Cockatoo, and the Southern Brush-tailed Rock Wallaby.