Free bus travel to and from Anzac Day ceremonies

TRANSPORT Canberra will provide free transport to and from the Anzac Day Dawn Service and the RSL Veterans’ March on April 25.

Those attending the ceremonies are being encouraged to pre-register online for the free bus service as Transport Canberra says demand can quickly exceed bus capacity.

Pick-up locations for the Dawn Service include the Gungahlin bus station, Westfield Belconnen, Woden bus station, Tuggeranong bus station, and continuous loop shuttles from the Civic bus station, Russell offices and Canberra Centre.

Continuous loop shuttle buses for the RSL Veterans’ March will pick-up from Russell offices and the Canberra Centre, via the Civic bus station.

Return services for both events will depart 20 minutes after each event.

Passengers who wear or display their Defence Service Medals can ride on any Transport Canberra bus or light rail for free during Anzac Day with buses and light rail running to a Sunday timetable.

Masks are mandatory for people 12 years and over on-board bus and light rail vehicles.

Pre-register for transport to the Anzac Day Dawn Service here, and the RSL Veterans’ March here.