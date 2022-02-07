Free, streamed festival of top Japanese films

Leading HELEN MUSA’s “Arts in the City” column this week is news of the free, streamed Japanese Film Festival.

THE Japanese Film Festival is back with a free, streamed festival of 17 films featuring an eclectic mix of past favourites, cult hits and hot film festival award-winners such as “Aristocrats”, a drama questioning the state of contemporary life, named 2021 Luxembourg City Film Festival Grand Prix winner. Online February 14-27. Register at japanesefilmfestival.net

TICKETS are on sale for the Four Winds Festival, April 15-17, in Barragga Bay, near Bermagui. Lindy Hume, creative director of this year’s event, has lined up an impressive festival under the theme of “Common Ground”. Residents of the Bega Valley or Eurobodalla Shire regions and holders of an Australian government issued pension card, full-time student card or DVA Gold Card are eligible for 2022 Access Pass membership (via fourwinds.com.au).

WESLEY’S Music Centre’s lunchtime concert series is up and running, this time with pianist Sam Row, who will perform “Suite Bergamasque” by Debussy and “Sonatine” by Ravel at the Forrest centre, 12.40pm-1.20pm, Wednesday, February 16. Book at trybooking.com or by phone, 6232 7248.

CANBERRA artist Emma Beer, the youngest artist to present a solo exhibition in the ANU Drill Hall Gallery’s history, has developed a show, “Zooper Dooper”, in response to the scale and architecture of the exhibition space. Until April 10.

THE Australian String Quartet will begin its first national tour this year at the James Fairfax Theatre, National Gallery, at 2pm on Sunday, February 20, with the world premiere of Australian composer David Paterson’s new “String Quartet”, Benjamin Britten’s “Three Divertimenti” and Beethoven’s Razumovsky quartet (the Eroica). Book at asq.com.au or (08) 83133748.

AT last, after last year’s covid-related postponement, “Rosencrantz and Guildenstern are Dead” is going ahead at Canberra Rep Theatre (Theatre 3), Acton, from February 17 (preview) to March 5. Book at canberrarep.org.au or 6257 1950.