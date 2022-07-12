Funding boost for Kings Highway

PARTS of the Kings Highway – the main road to the south coast – will be upgraded as part of a $70 million roads funding package.

The NSW government will set aside $1.1 million to upgrade a 2.6 kilometre stretch of the Kings Highway road near Braidwood.

An additional $875,000 will be spent to widen the existing shoulder and install a median barrier on the Kings Highway near Bungendore.

Monaro MP Nichole Overall said the upgrades recognise the importance of the Kings Highway as a vital link to the south coast.

“This is a critical investment in and for our region – and along with improving our network we are ensuring we save lives on our roads,” Mrs Overall said.

Other roads being upgraded as part of the funding package include the Monaro Highway near Nimmitabel, and the eight main roads across the Snowy Monaro region.