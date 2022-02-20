Go shop to get over the horror of the hillbillies

The groundhoggers have largely gone, but one answer for anyone still affected by the convoy protesters, according to a government minister, is… shopping! Here’s another “Seven Days” with IAN MEIKLE.

IS anyone seriously less than happy to see the back of the fortnight of groundhog daily demonstrations, variously described as the Convoy of Crackpots and, my favourite, Dumbernats?

Greens minister Emma Davidson worries we aren’t. Understandably, as Mental Health and Community Recovery Minister she’s entitled a bit more nail biting than most.

There were moments, admittedly not all of the hillbillies’ antics were amusing, but I hadn’t realised how anxious she was until I read a warm/fuzzy/carey/sharey press release headed “Practical ways to strengthen community resilience”.

There she is encouraging all Canberrans to stay kind, connected and caring to “strengthen community cohesion following a disruptive week for the ACT”. It’s not like it was Poland in 1939, Emma.

But no, apparently there are “many things we can do on an individual level to support Canberra’s community resilience, connectedness and kindness”.

“Over the past week, there were several instances of anti-social and harmful behaviour which left many Canberrans feeling stressed, anxious, and frustrated.” How many? My “Pocket Oxford” defines several as “more than two but not many”.

Haven’t we already demonstrated resilience over the past two years facing bushfires, hailstorms, covid and electing another Labor/Greens government?

Anyway, what follows is the usual cant of reaching out, staying connected and a list of ways to assuage any lingering horrors of the ragtag people: Braced; ready? Shop local, join a club, volunteer or help a community pantry. I’m feeling way more resilient already.

THE spin cycle never stops for City Services Minister Chris Steel, who stepped out recently promising that the ACT government had some seemingly miraculous legislation that would “help Canberra’s cats live longer and healthier lives, while better protecting native wildlife”.

These are creatures already credited with nine lives, why give them more? How about sorting out the health system for one-life humans first with some miraculous legislation?

But, no. The City Services Minister purred: “This new Bill will promote responsible cat ownership, cat health and protect the environment.”

Of course it was all stupid spin to introduce registration for cats and compelling all owners to comply (for free) by July 1.

If you get a cat after that date there’s a “a small, one-off fee”. He didn’t say how much, but what’s $55 to a guy on $291,592 a year? And because you’re registered, you’ll be liable for any fines your wandering feline clocks up eating the wildlife.

“CITYNEWS” has a star-studded, distinguished writing cohort. We have an acclaimed author of 30-plus books in Robert Macklin and gongs galore: whimsy columnist Clive Williams has a Medal for Gallantry, columnist Jon Stanhope an AO, political columnist Dr Michael Moore AM, arts editor Helen Musa OAM, craft reviewer Meredith Hinchliffe AM, dance reviewer Bill Stevens OAM, music reviewer Ian McLean AM, who also has a Conspicuous Service Medal, and I’m an AM, too.

But for all the achievements of our writers (one a former chief minister, another a former health minister) we’ve never had an active columnist elected to parliament.

So congratulations to “Our Nic” – Nichole Overall, who has secured the retiring John Barilaro’s seat of Monaro in the NSW parliament. Mrs O, a skilled journalist, has written a popular local history column (“Yesterdays”) for “CityNews” for years and I know readers will miss her quirky penchant for unsolved murders and crimes most foul, but it will doubtless hold her in good stead for the horrors of Macquarie Street.

WHICH, in a roundabout way, gets me to “The Canberra Times”. In a story reporting Nichole’s ascension to the leather backbenches, the heading on its website (for almost 12 hours, despite nudges on Facebook) said: “The nationals’ Nichole Overall has held the Monaro seat vacated by John Monaro”. Monaro, Barilaro, how quickly they forget a feather duster. But this isn’t the first time since they closed “The Queanbeyan Age” and decamped that they’ve got a prominent local name wrong (this from a man who managed to spell Michael Moore’s surname “Mooore” on a front-page pointer). In recent reportage they’ve captioned Mayor Kenrick Winchester as “Kevin”.

HERE’S a terrific personalised number plate from a Mercedes I was behind on Adelaide Avenue the other day: YAGOOD. Anyone seen any other good ones? (editor@citynews.com.au).

As the ACT government is pressed from the east and the west to start lifting covid community restrictions, the relief down at Kingston Foreshore was manifest with popular bar The Dock celebrating the first day of comparative freedom with this sandwich board out the front – “We made it – after 704 days!”

Ian Meikle is the editor of "CityNews"