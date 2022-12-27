Goodbye Christmas, hello Easter buns!

COLES has jumped into the media today trumpeting the arrival of Easter hot cross buns to its supermarket shelves, only two days after Christmas.

The company says that Australians are expected to consume around 2.5 million hot cross buns from Coles in the five days leading up to January 1.

It says that last December, Coles saw a 25 per cent increase in demand for hot cross buns compared to December 2020.