Goodbye to Civic’s cloverleaf ramps

CIVIC’S two cloverleaf ramps from Commonwealth Avenue to Parkes Way and London Circuit will be permanently closed tonight at 8pm.
At the same time London Circuit will be temporarily closed between Edinburgh Avenue and Constitution Avenue
The ACGT government says the closure process will include the installation of barriers and fencing. Once in place, work to raise London Circuit by six metres will begin by preparing earthworks foundation and the commencement of utility and drainage works.
During the closure, detours will be in place to access city east and west as well as Parkes Way.
