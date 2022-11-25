Government signs AFP for four-year stretch

THE ACT government has renewed its contract with the Australian Federal Police (AFP) in a $800 million four year deal.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services Mick Gentleman said:

“This arrangement means Canberrans benefit from the skills and resources of the most sophisticated police force in the country while retaining the advantages of a community-focused local police force.

“As part of the agreement process, we have also set out a range of shared priorities including reducing the overrepresentation of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people in the justice system, improving sexual assault prevention and responses, countering terrorism and violent extremism, and combatting dangerous driving.”