Government sits on bridge money, say Libs

THE Canberra Liberals are calling for a popular campground in the Namadgi National Park to re-open after being closed for more than years.

Shadow Minister for Transport Mark Parton said the Orroral campground closed in 2020 after heavy rains and flooding damaged a bridge on the access road to the campground.

Parton said the Commonwealth government provided $440,000 to fix the bridge in February 2022 as part of the National Bushfire Recovery Fund (NBRF), but the bridge has not been fixed and the campground remains closed.

“It shouldn’t take three years to fix a bridge,” he said.

“It is embarrassing that funding has been provided and yet the government hasn’t fixed the bridge and can’t even articulate a plan of action.”

Parton said the ACT government has been unable to answer questions about when the Orroral bridge and the campground.

“It is embarrassing that the Labor and the Greens have no idea when they will get around to repairing the bridge,” he said.

“It is embarrassing for the Labor and the Greens lack the passion to open up the Orroral campground for Canberrans to enjoy the bush.”