Government to punish institutions that don’t sign up to redress scheme

THE ACT government will impose sanctions on institutions which fail to sign up to the National Redress Scheme addressing child sexual abuse under strengthened policy in effect from today (February 24).

The Scheme, introduced in 2018, aims to hold institutions to account by allowing people who have experienced institutional child sexual abuse to apply for redress.

Under the strengthened sanctions policy, the ACT Government will be able to render any non-government institution (NGI) which fails to sign up to the scheme as ineligible for grants as well as withdraw funding.

The policy also allows the ACT Government to be transparent and public in its sanctioning.

“It is important that NGIs that decline or delay their participation in the Scheme are subject to appropriate consequences,” said ACT Attorney-General Shane Rattenbury.

“If they fail to uphold their moral obligation to join the Scheme, the ACT Government will consider imposing sanctions on non-participating NGIs on a case-by-case basis.”

Mr Rattenbury today publicly named the Forrest Tennis Club as one of the NGIs that will have sanctions imposed against it.

The club came into controversy last year when it was revealed to be one of only three required institutions in Australia that failed to sign up to the scheme.

“Until the club joins the Scheme it will not be eligible for ACT Government grants or in-kind support, and I have advised the Club of this,” said Mr Rattenbury.