Government urged to speed up roll out of bushfire funds

MEMBER for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain is calling on the federal government to “speed up” the roll out of financial assistance to communities affected by the Black Summer bushfires.

In the Eden-Monaro electorate – which includes much of the NSW far south coast and Snowy Mountain region – one million hectares burned during black summer.

Ms McBain says many communities are still “struggling to get back on their feet”.

She’s urging the federal government to “get on” with the job of announcing successful projects under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program.

“I have been contacted by dozens of groups who are eagerly awaiting the outcome of their application so they can appropriately plan their projects and finances for 2022,” Ms McBain says.

“Groups worked tirelessly to pull together comprehensive grant applications with the expectation that if successful they could start projects early this year.”

The $2 billion national bushfire recovery fund was set up after the 2019-20 fire season. Grants of between $20,000 and $10 million were available to support regions affected by the bushfires, with applications closing in September last year.

Ms McBain says successful projects should have been announced in December.

“The frustrating part is there is no explanation for the delay,” Ms McBain says.

“We’re two years on from the Black Summer Bushfires, the money has been allocated and quite frankly the government needs to get a move on and make sure this money flows.”