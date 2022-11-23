Government votes down men’s health plan

A LIBERAL motion to develop a men’s health plan was voted down in the Legislative Assembly today (November 23).

Opposition health spokesperson Leanne Castley accused the ACT government of playing “pure politics”.

“The ACT is the only jurisdiction in the country that does not have a health plan for men and it is shameful for every member of Labor and the Greens to vote against this important motion,” she said.

“The Labor-Greens government have praised their gendered approach to health service and access, yet they have voted against applying this lens to issues that disproportionately effect men and boys.

“It is extremely disappointing that the Labor-Greens government voted against a men’s health strategy that would target services, access and shortfalls in the ACT for men and boys.”