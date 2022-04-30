Greenway man faces serious sex charges

A 19-year-old Greenway man is facing 32 charges including assault, stalking, forcible confinement and sexual intercourse without consent following allegations from a 20-year old woman in late March.

The Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team yesterday (April 29) searched the man’s home and subsequently arrested him.

Police say he faces court charged with stalking, common assault, sexual assault of the 2nd and 3rd degree, sexual intercourse without consent, acts of indecency without consent, assault occasioning actual bodily harm and forcible confinement among the 32 serious complaints. The man was on bail for other offences at the time of his arrest.

Insp Callum Hughes, of the Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Team, says: “Police recognise that instances of assault are traumatic and emotionally challenging, however we urge victims to contact police as soon as they feel comfortable to do so.

“Victims can report any instance of sexual assault to police regardless of how long ago it happened.”

If you or someone you know have been the victim of sexual violence, call 131444, go to a police station or report historical matters online here.