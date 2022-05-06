Have you seen missing Aleisha?

POLICE are seeking the public’s assistance to locate missing 13-year-old girl Aleisha Paleaae who has not been heard from since April 30.

Aleisha was last seen in person on April 28 in Amaroo and was reported as missing yesterday (May 5).

It is believed that Aleisha’s phone has been disconnected in the past 72 hours which has been described as out of character.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm (5’1”) tall, with short brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police and family hold concerns for Aleisha’s welfare and are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

She is known to frequent the Queanbeyan and Karabar region and is not believed to have access to money.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Aleisha is urged to contact ACT Policing Operations on 131 444. Please quote reference number 7101711.