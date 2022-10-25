Update: missing Jayden found ‘safe and well’

Update: 3.57pm, October 25: Police report Jayden has been located “safe and well”

JAYDEN Caldwell, age 20, has not been seen or heard from since 2pm yesterday (October 20), leaving his family concerned for his welfare.

Police say Jayden was last seen in Charnwood, wearing a black shirt and navy blue shorts.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a solid build, medium-length brown hair, a moustache and brown eyes.

Anyone with information, or who has seen Jayden, is urged to call 131444.