Update: missing Jayden found ‘safe and well’

Update: 3.57pm, October 25: Police report Jayden has been located “safe and well”
JAYDEN Caldwell, age 20, has not been seen or heard from since 2pm yesterday (October 20), leaving his family concerned for his welfare.
Police say Jayden was last seen in Charnwood, wearing a black shirt and navy blue shorts.
He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, with a solid build, medium-length brown hair, a moustache and brown eyes.
Anyone with information, or who has seen Jayden, is urged to call 131444.
Who can be trusted?
In a world of spin and confusion, there’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in Canberra.
If you trust our work online and want to enforce the power of independent voices, I invite you to make a small contribution.
Every dollar of support is invested back into our journalism to help keep citynews.com.au strong and free.
Thank you,
Ian Meikle, editor
Leave a Reply