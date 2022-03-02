Have you seen missing Shakira?

POLICE hold concerns for missing woman Shakira Eastwood who has not been seen or heard from since Saturday afternoon (February 26).

The 26-year-old was last seen in Lyneham.

She is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 150cm (4’ 11”) tall, with long dark brown hair, brown eyes, and of medium build. She was wearing a black top and a short black cotton skirt.

Shakira’s family are concerned for her welfare and police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating her.

Anyone who may have any information that could assist police in locating Shakira is urged to contact police on 131 444, quoting reference number 7046242.