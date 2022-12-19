Head-on collision closes Bungendore Road

A SERIOUS car accident on Bungendore Road between Matthews Lane and the sewage treatment plant has closed lanes in both directions.

Traffic is being turned away at Matthews Lane and the Gibraltar Street/Bungendore Road roundabout, with drivers urged to use a different route as delays are expected to last hours.

Bungendore Rural Fire Service have confirmed it is a head-on collision, with other reports of people trapped in the vehicles and a rescue helicopter at the scene.