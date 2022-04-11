Highs and heartbreak of a teenage crush is timeless

Theatre / “Dags”, Canberra Youth Theatre. At The Courtyard Studio until April 13. Reviewed by SAMARA PURNELL.

GILLIAN likes chocolate. And ice cream. And also Adam, the school spunk. Adam likes Karen. Wendy likes “gorgeous Tony the guitarist in a fourth-rate band”. And don’t even try to keep up with who is hanging out with whom at lunchtime… and so the turbulent, emotional, awkward, high-school years go… especially when you’re a dag.

This cleverly imagined, well-produced version of “Dags”, directed by Luke Rogers and performed by Canberra Youth Theatre, was originally written for this very company, in 1984, by emerging 24-year-old playwright Debra Oswald. She now has a swag of fiction, plays and screenwriting credits to her name, including the hugely popular TV hit, “Offspring”.

This production has Gillian played by Jade Breen, who gives a confident and assured performance, sinking her teeth into the role, as well as a plethora of snacks. With the script and melodrama dialled up to 11, the initial impression of Gillian is of a much younger girl than the 16 year-old she is written as being.

Gillian’s sister Bronwyn (Jessi Gooding), the pretty one, spurts exasperated put-downs about Gillian, over TV dinners.

Brianna Kelly as the straight-shooter, Monica, seems comfortably content with her Tim Tams and a future of mediocrity as she and Gillian bond over comfort food and a lack of attention from boys. Both Kelly and Breen have great comic timing.

Adam and Karen’s pash-fest never stops long enough for them to have an actual conversation and find out what the other is actually all about.

Gillian is fundamentally a good-egg and boy, does she put herself through some suffering at the oblivious undertakings of Adam (Matthew Hogan).

The barbs from Bronny finally stop long enough for her and her thrill-seeking boyfriend (an odd character in many ways), to devise a plan for Gillian to go out on a “practice date” with dorky Derek, played tenderly by William Best.

There is no conflict of interest or cruelty inflicted on the characters here, in a convenient narrative that avoids a painful resolution for either character.

Refreshingly, this is not a nasty, bitchy play with heavy topics, despite the squabbles and emotional rollercoasters of the characters.

“Dags” also delivers genuine laughs, such as when it looks like Gillian’s bus fantasy might actually come to fruition. It portrays cringingly familiar situations, where there’s a good chance many in the audience have done something just as embarrassing and futile.

Aislinn King has devised an effective, simple set design of large 3D shapes and blocks and a cute wardrobe of geometric prints with definite cues and uses the costumes to show cliques. Of course, there is crimped hair and fluro accessories, but it’s surprisingly tasteful, as tasteful as the ’80s can be.

“Dags” is fun and suspenseful. The denouement fits with the common scenarios in the given era, along with a dose of modern empowerment.

Those familiar with the lyrics of the pumping ’80s soundtrack will get an extra giggle from the musical narrative.

With clips of hit songs from the ’80s, house parties, hickeys, tulle and rollerskates, this likeable cast in roles that are believable, deliver oh-so-familiar moments, met with mutterings of memories from the audience.

In Canberra Youth Theatre’s 50th year, “Dags”, a show for multiple generations that demonstrates that while the cute guy from the bus who doesn’t know you exist may be wearing Vans or Volleys, preppy fashion or parachute pants, the angst and excitement, the highs and the heartbreak of a teenage crush is timeless.