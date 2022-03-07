Hoon drivers damage police car

POLICE found themselves blocked off a Fyshwick road on Friday night (March 4), when attempting to stop a group of hoon drivers doing burnouts.

At about 11pm police attended Canberra Avenue, to find the same group of drivers had been moved on from Hume earlier that night.

A white Holden Commodore was observed doing burnouts and as the police vehicles went to engage, the group deliberately blocked the road.

They then damaged the police vehicle, including throwing a star-picket which lodged in the roof-racks.

The Commodore doing burnouts was seized soon after.

Acting inspector Ken Williams said this form of “mob behaviour” must stop.

“This group had already been moved on from Hume and they chose to go and encourage illegal activity in Fyshwick,” he said.

“We will not tolerate this type of activity and will be actively engaging these groups whenever and wherever they congregate. We will also be combing through multiple pieces of social media to identify those responsible for Friday night’s damage.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333000, or report it here.