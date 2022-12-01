Hospital doctors head to court for underpayments

JUNIOR doctors at Canberra Hospital and Calvary Public have launched a class action for widespread underpayment.

The class action – the first of its kind in the ACT, according to the doctors – relates to claims made by junior doctors for systemic and widespread underpayment of wages by Canberra Hospital and Calvary Public Hospital.

The doctors say they are seeking payment for unrostered overtime and penalties against the health services for breaches of the Fair Work Act over the past six years.

Class actions for junior doctors are underway with eight similar actions across Victoria and NSW.

“Junior doctors are completely overworked and exhausted, almost to the point of no return,” said former Canberra Hospital junior doctor Betty Ge.

“Patient care is our priority, but the excessive hours and fatigue means we’re at risk of making clinical errors.”

According to national surveys conducted by the Medical Board of Australia, in 2020 and 2021, fewer than one in five ACT doctors said they were always paid for unrostered overtime – the lowest proportion in the country.

Steve Ross, executive and industrial officer of the Australian Salaried Medical Officers Federation, ACT, which supports the class action, said: “Proper recognition of someone’s hours of work is fundamental to a safe and fair workplace.

“Junior doctors are leaving the service, and replacements are increasingly harder to find. We need change to the system, and it needs to happen quickly.”