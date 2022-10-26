The heavenly hierarchy of angels high, low and fallen

On a wing and a prayer, “Whimsy” columnist CLIVE WILLIAMS discovers the hierarchy of angels.

CONTEMPLATING sculptures and images of angels in Christian churches and cathedrals – as one does – I wondered about the differing portrayals of angels and – having been an army officer and public servant – whether angels might have a command structure and heavenly hierarchy.

In Christian theology, it seems they do. There are said to be three orders of angels, with three levels in each – that is nine levels in total.

The highest orders are “Seraphim”, “Cherubim” and “Thrones” – they roughly equate to cabinet ministers and other ministers of government.

The middle orders are “Dominions”, “Virtues” and “Powers” – these are your departmental secretaries, agency heads, and three-star officers.

And the lowest orders are “Principalities”, “Archangels” and just common “Angels” – basically, everyone below the more senior public service/military levels mentioned above.

In the highest orders, “Seraphim” – literally “burning ones” – serve as the throne guardians of God. They are in the highest rank of Christian angelology but in the fifth rank (of 10) of the Jewish angelic hierarchy.

“Cherubim” are unearthly beings who directly attend to God. Depictions of cherubim assign to them such roles as protecting the entrance to the Garden of Eden.

“Thrones” are creatures that function as the actual chariots of God driven by the cherubs. They are characterised by peace and submission; God rests upon them. Thrones are depicted as great wheels containing many eyes and reside in the area of the cosmos where material form begins to take shape. They mete out divine justice and maintain the cosmic harmony of universal laws.

Angels of the middle order work as heavenly governors of creation by guiding and ruling the spirits. The most senior are “Dominions” who have the role of regulating the duties of lower angels. It is extremely rare for these angelic lords to make themselves physically known to humans. (Here I am minded of Sir Arthur Tange.)

“Virtues” are known for their control of the elements. In addition to being the spirits of motion, they assist in governing nature. They also assist with miracles, as well as encourage humans to strengthen their faith in God.

“Powers” are angels who have power over evil forces and are able to restrain them from doing harm.

In the lower orders, “Principalities” are angels that guide and protect nations, or groups of peoples, and institutions such as the Church. Principalities preside over bands of angels and charge them with fulfilling the divine ministry. Some administer, while some assist.

“Archangels” are said to be the seven guardian angels of nations and are concerned with issues and events surrounding international affairs, including politics, military matters, commerce, and trade. They include Gabriel and Michael.

“Angels” are the lowest order of celestial beings, and the most common. They are the ones directly concerned with the affairs of humans. Within the general category of “Angels”, there are many different kinds, with different functions. Angels are primarily sent as messengers to humanity, but they also include Personal Guardian Angels.

Meanwhile, “Fallen Angels” are angels who have been expelled from heaven or who have sinned. Such angels often tempt humans to sin. No doubt Hells Angels bikies would fall into this category.

I suspect that few Christians believe in angels to the above level of detail; much of the angelology theory being based on superstition and supposition from the early days of Christianity. It does, however, help us to better understand and appreciate religious art and sculpture.

On a lighter note: after God created 24 hours of alternating darkness and light, one of the angels asked him, “What are you going to do now?” God said: “I think I’m going to call it a day.”

Clive Williams is a Canberra columnist.