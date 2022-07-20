How will health system cope with covid surge, ask Libs

WITH the ACT forecast to reach up to 3000 COVID-19 daily cases in coming weeks, the Canberra Liberals want to know how the ACT’s health system will cope.

Shadow Health Minister Leanne Castley says Canberrans need to know how a “haemorrhaging health system, that’s already unable to cope with demand” will manage.

Chief Health Officer Kerryn Coleman has predicted that cases could triple by early August, yet Canberra residents are already being urged to stay away from emergency departments unless absolutely necessary.

Castley said Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith must share with Canberrans her plan to ensure our health system can manage with the predicted surge.

“Already elective surgeries have been cancelled, specialist clinics closed on a daily basis and the Canberra Liberals understands ED beds are regularly being closed, too,” said Castley.

She also questioned the minister’s plans for the $23 million 50-bed, custom-built Garran Surge Centre, which was intended to be a COVID-19 emergency overflow department.

“The Surge Centre was designed in partnership with the World Health Organization with six resuscitation bays, 32 acute non-admitted treatment bays and 12 short-stay overnight beds to be activated if the Canberra Hospital is overwhelmed by an outbreak,” said Castley.

“Instead we have a $23 million centre being used to provide advice to COVID-19 patients about how to manage their symptoms and to treat cuts and abrasions.

“Will the minister use the Surge Centre for its intended purpose and if not why not?”