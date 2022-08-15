Humble jumble sale raises hundreds of thousands

A HUMBLE jumble sale at Queanbeyan has raised more than $300,000 in its almost 30-year history, and its volunteer organisers have no plans to stop.

The Queanbeyan Uniting Church Jumble Sale is a bargain hunter’s paradise, selling everything from vintage teaspoons to pre-loved clothing and porcelain dolls.

“There’s all sorts of things to rummage through,” jumble sale co-ordinator Val Hudd says.

“Bed linen, shoes, underwear, beanies, scarves, socks, belts, coats, and kitchenware.

“We even had a wedding dress that someone bought, altered and took to Fiji to get married in.”

Held once a month, on a Saturday, in a purpose-built shed out the back of the Rutledge Street church, those who pick up an item are helping to support the community.

“The money raised goes back into church or community projects,” says Merran Toone, a retired teacher who volunteers at the jumble sale.

“We’ve helped HOME in Queanbeyan, and lots of different missions over the years.

“Sometimes we give refugees, or families in need who are new to the area, goods to help them set up their house, free of charge.”

The long-running jumble sale has a “big” following, she says, with jumblers from Canberra crossing the border to snag a bargain.

“We’ve always had a huge demand for our goods,” Merran says.

“We get a lot of regulars who come through each month and lots of people are coming from Canberra.”

First held in 1992, each year the church jumble sale has grown and, to date, has raised a whopping $300,000.

“It all started because the church wanted to raise money to buy a bus for the youth group, and it went from there,” says Merran. “It grew and grew and grew!”

Up until 2001, the jumble sale was held in the church hall, but when space became a problem, a purpose-built shed out the back of the church became its new home.

Volunteers, such as Greg Toone, have been helping since the first jumble sale. Now he’s the jumble sale’s co-ordinator.

“I’ve been involved ever since my parents started helping with the original jumble sale when it was held in the hall,” he says. “I’ve been coming along ever since I was a kid, and now my boys come to help us set up on sale day.”

For many, the jumble sale is a social outing, says Greg, and a meeting place for locals.

“Not only can you grab a bargain but you can have a cup of tea or coffee, some slice or cake and a good chat with someone,” he says. “It’s a fantastic community event.

“We were closed through covid, for months and months, and coming back our takings were down considerably.

“People missed having the jumble sale and we really missed catching up with the regulars.”

Volunteers meet once a week to receive, sort and display donated goods ready for sale.

“We are here at the shed on a Tuesday between 9ish to 10.30am,” Hudd says.

“People can drop things off, but not junk or rubbish. The quality of goods on sale is high. If you wouldn’t give it to your best friend, why give it to us?”

For new volunteer Olwyn-Anne Cook, working at the jumble sale has given her a sense of connection with her community.

“I don’t like to sit in my flat and do nothing when I’ve got two good hands and two good legs. I want to be out working for the people,” Cook says.

A sentiment shared by jumble-sale volunteer of 10 years Judy Griffiths.

“It’s such good fun, I’ve made a lot of friends, and I feel as if I’m doing something for my community,” says Griffiths.

The Queanbeyan Uniting Church Jumble Sale is held on the fourth Saturday of each month from 9am to noon. The next sale is on Saturday (July 30).