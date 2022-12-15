News location:

Iconic Canberra shoe shop set to close

Frawley’s Shoes manager Lisa Mudge.

AFTER 95 years of selling shoes in Queanbeyan and Canberra, Frawley’s Shoes in Garema Place, will close its doors next year.

Frawley’s began selling shoes in Queanbeyan in 1927,  before expanding to Kingston, and then to Garema Place where it has operated from since 1958.

Frawley’s store manager Lisa Mudge, who’s the granddaughter of the store’s founder Thomas Frawley, said the pandemic played a part in the family’s decision to close the store.

“It is good that it has stayed in the family for so long, and if I was 10 years younger I would have taken it over, but the staff are all nearly ready to retire and COVID-19 helped make the final decision,” said Mudge who’s been managing the store for 14 years.

“I am sad to see it go, and we know we will be missed.”

Mudge said the store will close its doors in February.

 

