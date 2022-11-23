Inner North Walk-in Centre ready to reopen

THE Inner North (Dickson) Walk-in Centre will reopen tomorrow (November 23), following a temporary closure to redistribute staff during the peak of the omicron wave.

Health Minister Rachel Stephen-Smith said: “After opening in August 2020, the walk-in centre in Dickson proved popular, treating close to 18,000 patients through to the beginning of 2022,” she said.

“While the walk-in centre was temporarily closed to redeploy staff to the COVID-19 Clinic at the peak of the omicron wave, I’m pleased that it will again provide local residents with access to a free health service close to home when they need it.”