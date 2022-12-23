Interstate drivers arrested as police swoop

THREE drivers from other states were arrested in a police operation targeting unlicensed drivers and unregistered vehicles in Canberra yesterday (December 23).

Starting from on Barrenjoey Drive, adjacent to Lake Burley Griffin, from 8am, it identified offences committed by four people, all from interstate.

A 48-year-old man from WA was arrested and charged with refusing to undergo a roadside drug screening, refusing to provide an oral fluid sample, driving while suspended, driving an unregistered vehicle, and driving an uninsured vehicle.

A 47-year-old man from Queensland was also arrested and charged with refusing to undergo a roadside drug screening and refusing to provide an oral fluid sample.

A 56-year-old woman from NSW was arrested and charged with driving while suspended.

A 47-year-old man from Victoria was issued with a court attendance notice for driving while suspended.

Police say all four will appear in the ACT Magistrates Court at a later date.